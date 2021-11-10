GoldMining’s (GOLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.30 price target on the stock.
GOLD opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$263.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. GoldMining has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60.
GoldMining Company Profile
