Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.