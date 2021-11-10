Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $5.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

GRAY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

