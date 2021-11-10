Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

