Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson Sells 2,400 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GDYN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,345. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -197.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

