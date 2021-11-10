Gridcoin (GRC) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $11,350.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 427,866,450 coins and its circulating supply is 397,213,418 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

