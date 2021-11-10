Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of HAE opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,052,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

