Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $67.08 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $67.08 million and $3.62 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00099986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.01 or 1.00314552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.82 or 0.07015266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.