Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

