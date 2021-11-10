Hardwoods Distribution Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

TSE:HDI opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$23.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

