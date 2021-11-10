Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.