Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $353,448.92 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harmonic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Harmonic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

