Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,863. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.57 and a beta of -0.28.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

