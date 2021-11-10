Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

