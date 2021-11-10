HashBX Achieves Market Cap of $811,473.07 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $811,473.07 and approximately $82.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.