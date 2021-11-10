Head-To-Head Contrast: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The OLB Group and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.57 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -16.59 MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.43 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -14.35

The OLB Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00

The OLB Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95% MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

