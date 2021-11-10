Head to Head Review: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -11.09% -4.96% -2.22% Nutanix -74.17% N/A -28.92%

87.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $464.43 million 16.34 -$5.76 million ($1.40) -138.67 Nutanix $1.39 billion 5.31 -$1.03 billion ($5.01) -6.90

CyberArk Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CyberArk Software and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 3 14 0 2.82 Nutanix 0 4 10 0 2.71

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus price target of $191.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $45.82, indicating a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Nutanix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

