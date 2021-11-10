Head-To-Head Review: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BurgerFi International and Noodles & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.38 $5.96 million N/A N/A Noodles & Company $393.65 million 1.40 -$23.26 million $0.09 134.56

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Company.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58% Noodles & Company 0.98% 23.91% 2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BurgerFi International and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Company 0 1 4 0 2.80

Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co. engages in the operation of fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

