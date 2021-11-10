Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

10/22/2021 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/20/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/24/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 37,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,211. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 86.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

