HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $69.63. 20,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

