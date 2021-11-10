Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report sales of $536.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.91 million and the highest is $553.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $637.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000.

HELE stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.64. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $189.98 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.