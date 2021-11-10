Helix (HLIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $148,174.31 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00085131 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 383.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.