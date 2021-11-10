Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Helmerich & Payne worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

