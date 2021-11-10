HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $7,907.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,203.81 or 0.99288092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00627514 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,040,157 coins and its circulating supply is 263,905,007 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

