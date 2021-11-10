Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

