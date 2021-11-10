Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HSIC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 9,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,434. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
