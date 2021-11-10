Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 9,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,434. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

