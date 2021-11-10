Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Sells $332,302.50 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 150,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $6,631,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

