Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $58,451.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00076124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,586.70 or 0.99854026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,685.41 or 0.07026283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.