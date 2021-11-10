HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

HPK opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

