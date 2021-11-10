HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,323 shares of company stock worth $14,526,512 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

