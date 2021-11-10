HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 423.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 302,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 244,412 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 822,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.