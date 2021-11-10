HM Payson & Co. Has $397,000 Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 1,072.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.18% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 303,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.