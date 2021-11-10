HM Payson & Co. Sells 188 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $65,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $44,035,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $576.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $586.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

