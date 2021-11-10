HM Payson & Co. Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,772 shares of company stock valued at $29,898,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.97. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

