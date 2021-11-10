HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in HNI were worth $66,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 209.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

