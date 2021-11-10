Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE:HCG traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,356. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$26.64 and a twelve month high of C$44.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.04.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.8400003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

