Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HMN opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock worth $329,966 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

