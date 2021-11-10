Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 2,747,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

