Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,147 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.97% of Howmet Aerospace worth $143,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,382. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

