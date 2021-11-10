HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $30.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in HP by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.