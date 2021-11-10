Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Trading Up 3.8%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 9,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 31,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

About Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF)

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.