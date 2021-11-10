Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Barclays

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day moving average of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $156.06 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

