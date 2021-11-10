Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.41

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 1834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

