HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HYRE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.67.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HyreCar will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8,145.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,638 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in HyreCar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,136,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HyreCar by 233.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 788,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

