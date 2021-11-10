Hyzon Motors (HYZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

