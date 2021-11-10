IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.07 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

