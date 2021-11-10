Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,370 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

