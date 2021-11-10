Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 4,520 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,776. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

