Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,949. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

