Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.91. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,703. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.06 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.